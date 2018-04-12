Myrtle Beach 4 Round Founders Group Golf Package with $100 Gift Card

Myrtle Beach 4 Round Package with $100 Gift Card

The Myrtle Beach 4 Round Package with $100 Gift Card from the Founders Golf Group is one of the most popular tee time packages in Myrtle Beach. Choose any four of the 21 Founders Group courses and each golfer will receive a free $100 Gift Card. This Gift Card is transferable, and can be redeemed in any combination at all four courses you play. The Card is redeemable for food, drink, select merchandise and same-day replays.

Myrtle Beach 4 Round Package with $100 Gift Card Details:

Choose 4 among the 21 Founders Group Myrtle Beach golf courses. Each rate is discounted off the normal course rates

Every Golfer will receive at the first course they play, the $100 gift card. The card can be redeemed for food and drink, same-day replays, as well as select merchandise (apparel, equipment, golf balls).

Courses:

Aberdeen, Burning Ridge, Founder’s Club Pawley’s Island, Grande Dunes, Indian Wells, Litchfield, Long Bay, MB National Kings North, MB National South Creek, MB National West, Myrtlewood Palmetto, Myrtlewood Pinehills, Pawley’s Plantation, Pine Lakes, River Club, River Hills, TPC Myrtle Beach, Tradition Club, Wild Wing Avocet, Willbrook Plantation, World Tour

